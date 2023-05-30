Gov. Ivey sets time frame for execution of James Barber

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey set the time frame for the execution of a Madison County man who was convicted in 2004 for murdering a 75-year-old woman.

A motion was filed by the State of Alabama on Feb. 24 to authorize the commissioner of the Department of Corrections to carry out James Barber’s sentence. The motion was granted by the Supreme Court of Alabama on May 3.

Gov. Ivey sent a letter to Alabama Department of Corrections Commissioner, John Hamm, on Tuesday to set the time frame for the execution:

“Dear Commissioner Hamm:

The Supreme Court of Alabama has entered an order authorizing you to carry out inmate James Barber’s sentence of death for the capital murder of Dorothy Epps. According to the Supreme Court’s order, the execution must occur within a time frame to be set by the governor to begin not less than 30 days from May 3, 2023, the date of the order.

Accordingly, I hereby set a thirty-hour time frame for the execution to occur beginning at 12 a.m. on Thursday, July, 20, 2023, and expiring at 6 a.m. on Friday, July 21, 2023.

The order of the Supreme Court of Alabama, which I enclose with this letter, constitutes the death warrant.

Although I have no current plants to grant clemency in this case, I retain my authority under the Constitution of the State of Alabama to grant a reprieve or commutation, if necessary, at any time before the execution is carried out.”

Barber was convicted of murdering Dottie Epps with a hammer in May 2001. He worked for Epps as a handyman before the murder.

