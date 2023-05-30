Fugitive sisters who snatched ailing mom from ambulance captured: Records

44-year-old Ida Lorene Newby and 43-year-old Annie Lucy Newby had been the target of law enforcement since they failed to show up for court. Officers apprehended them on Thursday.
Mary and Ida Newby booking photos.
Mary and Ida Newby booking photos.(Houston County Jail)
By Ken Curtis
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Police captured two Dothan sisters on the run from charges they denied their elderly mother medical care.

44-year-old Ida Lorene Newby and 43-year-old Annie Lucy Newby had been the target of law enforcement since they failed to show up for court. Officers apprehended them on Thursday.

It’s been more than three years since, according to police, the Newbys pulled their mother from an ambulance that would have taken her for medical care.

“When the ambulance arrived at the Mercury Drive home, medical personnel, using a wheelchair, loaded the victim onto that ambulance. Claiming to be care givers to the ill woman, the two suspects then forcefully rolled the wheelchair out of that emergency vehicle,” Dothan Police Lieutenant Doug Magill told News4 in January 2020, when officers arrested the Newby sisters.

Must read: Elderly Ozark woman battles for her life after alleged abuse

He said the elderly victim, who public records currently list as 74, had called for transport to a doctor’s office to treat an infection. “She had already missed two appointments,” Magill said.

Both women absconded after posting a $30,000 bond each.

Houston County Circuit Judge Henry D. “Butch” Binford issued an arrest warrant for Annie Newby in February when she failed to attend court. At the same time, her attorney, Henry Penick, withdrew from the case, claiming he could not reach her.

Months earlier, R. Todd Derrick, another Houston County Circuit Judge, had issued a bench warrant for Ida Newby because she, too, failed to show up, records reveal in both cases.

Those records also reflect that Ida Newby also missed court on drug charges.

Since their capture last week, the Newby sisters have been held without bond in the Houston County Jail.

Watch: JB and Tracie: The Teen Murders

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EMS responded on the scene to tend to the victim, identified as Steven Lamar Hall of Chipley...
Investigation underway after Chipley man fatally shot at hotel
Dejarvous Walker Glenn booking photo.
Man charged with deadly Dothan shooting pleads guilty to weapons possession
The bathrooms at the ball field, skate park/basketball court.
City of Taylor falls victim to vandalism
Alabama Department of Human Resources is warning SNAP recipients about a new text scam.
SNAP benefit replacement program to begin this week
PCBPD working death investigation.
PCBPD working death investigation

Latest News

Police said the shooting happened after a fight broke out, and at least one gun was pulled. At...
9 injured in shooting near beach in Hollywood, Florida
Police say Michael Lewis and Joseph Spring were missing from the Raymond Detention Center...
Inmate captured after escaping Mississippi jail through air duct; 1 other still on the run
Trinity Richards is making strides in her road to recovery after being shot in the Dadeville...
‘Miraculous recovery’: Dadeville mass shooting survivor able to stand again
Ozark DAV hosts annual Memorial Day celebration.
Ozark DAV hosts Memorial Day event honoring fallen soldiers