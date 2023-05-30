Dothan City Schools approves free meals for all students

Dothan City Board of Education has approved Dothan City Schools participation in the Community...
Dothan City Board of Education has approved Dothan City Schools participation in the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) for breakfast & lunch beginning in the 2023-2024 school year.(WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan City Board of Education has approved Dothan City Schools participation in the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) for breakfast & lunch beginning in the 2023-2024 school year. Through CEP, meals will be provided to all students at no charge for four-years.

“Implementing the Community Eligibility Provision in Dothan City Schools allows us to join the Hunger Free Alabama Coalition. Its mission is to prevent and eliminate hunger and malnutrition in Alabama,” says Dr. Dennis Coe. “The CEP program for our schools will provide two meals per day at no cost for all of our students. We are encouraged that this program will help keep the children of Dothan fed, healthy, and ready to learn!”

The CEP is a non-pricing meal service option for schools and/or school districts with high poverty populations that allows for breakfast and lunch to be served to all students at no cost to the students, and without collecting meal applications.

Benefits of CEP include giving equal access to school meals for all students and eliminating school meal debt.

Breakfast and lunch at no charge to students will begin at the beginning of the 2023-2024 school year on August 8, 2023

