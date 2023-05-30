40th Annual Alabama State Games opening ceremony to air on WTVY

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - The 40th anniversary of the Alabama State Games is coming up in just a couple of weeks, and Wiregrass viewers will have a chance to catch the opening ceremony of the state athletic event live on the air!

WTVY (News4) will carry the proceedings live from Bartow Arena on the campus of the University of Alabama-Birmingham (UAB) on Friday, June 9 at 7 p.m. The opening ceremony will feature the Parade of Athletes, featuring some of the state’s finest men and women athletes, as well as the lighting of the flame to open the State Games.

WTVY is carrying the ceremony on the air alongside other Alabama Gray Television stations (WBRC in Birmingham, WAFF in Huntsville, WSFA in Montgomery, WALA in Mobile) as part of the Alabama State Games Sports Network.

Athletes are known as the heart and soul of the Alabama State Games and have been since the Games’ inception in 1982 at the request of the United State Olympic Committee. The Alabama State Games - information and registration can be found at ALAGAMES.com. By registering for the 40th Alabama State Games and participating in the June 9th Opening Ceremony, athletes are eligible to win one of 17 scholarships ranging from $500 to $4000.

Thus far, upwards of $335,000 in academic scholarships have been awarded to Alabama State Games participants. They will also receive a commemorative 40th Anniversary Alabama State Games T-shirt.

