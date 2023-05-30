40th Annual Alabama State Games opening ceremony to air on WRGX

WRGX (NBC Wiregrass) will carry the Opening Ceremony of the 40th Anniversary Alabama State...
WRGX (NBC Wiregrass) will carry the Opening Ceremony of the 40th Anniversary Alabama State Games live from Bartow Arena on the campus of the University of Alabama-Birmingham (UAB) on Friday, June 9 at 7 p.m.(WTVY)
By Briana Jones
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - The 40th anniversary of the Alabama State Games is coming up in just a couple of weeks, and Wiregrass viewers will have a chance to catch the opening ceremony of the state athletic event live on the air!

WRGX (NBC Wiregrass) will carry the proceedings live from Bartow Arena on the campus of the University of Alabama-Birmingham (UAB) on Friday, June 9 at 7 p.m. The opening ceremony will feature the Parade of Athletes, featuring some of the state’s finest men and women athletes, as well as the lighting of the flame to open the State Games.

WRGX is carrying the ceremony on the air alongside other Alabama Gray Television stations (WBRC in Birmingham, WAFF in Huntsville, WSFA in Montgomery, WALA in Mobile) as part of the Alabama State Games Sports Network.

Athletes are known as the heart and soul of the Alabama State Games and have been since the Games’ inception in 1982 at the request of the United State Olympic Committee. The Alabama State Games - information and registration can be found at ALAGAMES.com. By registering for the 40th Alabama State Games and participating in the June 9th Opening Ceremony, athletes are eligible to win one of 17 scholarships ranging from $500 to $4000.

Thus far, upwards of $335,000 in academic scholarships have been awarded to Alabama State Games participants. They will also receive a commemorative 40th Anniversary Alabama State Games T-shirt.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor and Granberry are both charged with 12 counts of computer tampering
EMA Director suspended, two arrested including Rickey Stokes News writer
5 head coaches leaving Enterprise High athletics
A police pursuit ended when the alleged stolen vehicle officers chased crashed in Dothan...
Police chase ends when stolen car crashes, burns in Dothan
Houston County EMA Director Chris Judah shown in the WTVY file photo.
Houston County EMA director placed on leave
38-year-old former Enterprise police officer Tomas Arias, Jr. (pictured) made his appearance in...
Ex-Enterprise officer pleads guilty to multiple sex offenses

Latest News

Left: U.S. Senator Katie Britt (R-Ala.) meets with Auburn representatives Hugh Freeze, Bruce...
Sen. Britt meets with SEC Commissioner, Alabama and Auburn coaches on NIL
Officers reportedly determined that the suspect, 36-year-old Raven Jamall Gray (pictured), had...
Former Auburn, Enterprise football player arrested after reported shooting
Tytus Howard
ASU alum Tytus Howard named NFLPA’s 2023 Black College Football Pro Player of the Year
Ashford High's McCree gets to keep the taste of Wiregrass with her as she's signed on the...
On the dotted line: Trinity McCree
The Alabama Sports Writers Association announced the All-State softball teams on Thursday.
Several Wiregrass players highlight ASWA all-state softball team