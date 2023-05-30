40th Annual Alabama State Games to air on WTVY, WRGX

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - 6,000 athletes of all ages and abilities will put their talents on full display come June 9th. WTVY will broadcast the 40th Annual Alabama State Games held in Birmingham and Jefferson County.

Athletes are known as the heart and soul of the Alabama State Games and have been since the Games’ inception in 1982 at the request of the United State Olympic Committee. The Alabama State Games - information and registration can be found at ALAGAMES.com. By registering for the 40th Alabama State Games and participating in the June 9th Opening Ceremony, athletes are eligible to win one of 17 scholarships ranging from $500 to $4000.

Thus far, upwards of $335,000 in academic scholarships have been awarded to Alabama State Games participants. They will also receive a commemorative 40th Anniversary Alabama State Games T-shirt.

