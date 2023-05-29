Warmer Pattern This Week

SYNOPSIS – A warmer weather pattern is on the way for this week with highs climbing into the middle to upper 80s. We’ll see low-end rain chances return Tuesday, gradually increasing for Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will finally climb to seasonal levels, in the lower 90s, for the weekend.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 64°. Winds light NW.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 86°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 65°. Winds light NE.

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 65° High: 88° 20%

THU: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 67° High: 86° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 66° High: 88° 10%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 91° 5%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 92° 5%

MON: Mostly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 69° High: 89° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW/W at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

