Warmer Pattern This Week
From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
SYNOPSIS – A warmer weather pattern is on the way for this week with highs climbing into the middle to upper 80s. We’ll see low-end rain chances return Tuesday, gradually increasing for Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will finally climb to seasonal levels, in the lower 90s, for the weekend.
TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 64°. Winds light NW.
TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 86°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.
TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 65°. Winds light NE.
EXTENDED
WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 65° High: 88° 20%
THU: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 67° High: 86° 30%
FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 66° High: 88° 10%
SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 91° 5%
SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 92° 5%
MON: Mostly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 69° High: 89° 20%
COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW/W at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot or less.
4Warn Weather Team on Social!
@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx
WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.