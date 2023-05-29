Warmer Pattern This Week

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
4Warn Weather
4Warn Weather(WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – A warmer weather pattern is on the way for this week with highs climbing into the middle to upper 80s. We’ll see low-end rain chances return Tuesday, gradually increasing for Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will finally climb to seasonal levels, in the lower 90s, for the weekend.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 64°. Winds light NW.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 86°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 65°. Winds light NE.

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 65° High: 88° 20%

THU: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 67° High: 86° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 66° High: 88° 10%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 91° 5%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 92° 5%

MON: Mostly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 69° High: 89° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW/W at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kameryn Mitchell
Kameryn Mitchell: One Year Later
Dejarvous Walker Glenn booking photo.
Man charged with deadly Dothan shooting pleads guilty to weapons possession
A 38 year old diver has drowned in Blue Springs
Diver drowns at Blue Springs in Florida
Crime scene
Investigation underway after Chipley man fatally shot at hotel
The crash occurred on U.S. 231 near mile marker 62, approximately three miles south of Brundidge.
Troy woman killed in single-vehicle crash

Latest News

Color The Weather 05-29-23
Color The Weather 05-29-23
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 05-29-23
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 05-29-23
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 05-29-23
A nice looking start to the week
WTVY 4WARN Weather
Beautiful Weekend Continues