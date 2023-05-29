Ozark DAV hosts Memorial Day event honoring fallen soldiers

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - “The saying goes all gave some, some gave all. let’s remember that and honor our veterans,” said Lerroy McCarter, junior vice command at the Ozark DAV.

Monday marks Memorial Day and many organizations are paying respect to those who’ve paid the ultimate sacrifice.

Ozark’s Disabled American Veterans post hosted its annual memorial day ceremony, honoring fallen soldiers with the playing of taps, laying of the wreath and laying flags for those who sacrificed it all.

People can argue about who’s got the better community involvement with veterans and paying respect to those who gave their lives and actually paid the ultimate sacrifice, but there’s nothing better than coming to Ozark on a day like today,” said Bob Ammons, the adjutant for Ozark DAV.

Many of those attending remember working alongside a fallen soldier or remember the day they found out their loved one was gone.

Heavy emotions were spread, but that didn’t stop them from paying their respects this Memorial Day.

“It means so much that I can honor the veterans who have lost their lives in all our wars, especially the ones that we are closest to,” said Leroy McCarter, the junior vice commander of the Ozark DAV.

Ammons hopes those who didn’t attend a memorial ceremony still remember what this day is truly about,

“I wish all Americans would take a moment for what this day is all about,” said Ammons. “Take a moment to reflect. Think about your family member who died sacrificing in a war far from home.”

After the ceremony, visitors were welcomed in for lunch and refreshments.

