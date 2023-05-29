A nice looking start to the week

SYNOPSIS - A nice start to the morning with temperatures in the lower to middle 60s. This afternoon we will remain partly cloudy with just a small chance of a isolated shower near the coast, for the rest of us use the sunscreen if you are going to be outside. Tomorrow more of the same, the dry air will remain in place through tomorrow before the moisture picks up by Wednesday and rain chances come back into the forecast for Thursday. There is a chance we see another backdoor cold front just in time for the weekend that will cool us off a little bit. That all depends on where the area of low pressure that develops in the Gulf ends up going.

TODAY - Partly cloudy. High near 86°. Winds NW 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT - Partly cloudy. Low near 64°. Winds NW 5 mph 0%

TOMORROW - Partly cloudy. High near 87°. Winds NW 5 mph 0%

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 65° High: 89° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 67° High: 86° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 66° High: 86° 10%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 88° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 86° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 87° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 65° High: 85° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY- Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW 5-10 kts. Seas 1 foot or less

