‘Miraculous recovery’: Dadeville mass shooting survivor able to stand again

Trinity Richards is making strides in her road to recovery after being shot in the Dadeville mass shooting.
By Rosanna Smith
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WSFA) - There’s been a heartwarming update in the recovery of 16-year-old Pike Road student Trinity Richards.

She was shot four times in the Dadeville mass shooting last month while she was attending a friend’s birthday party. Now, she’s transferring from UAB to Children’s Hospital. It’s a development her family calls a miracle.

“Trinity’s made a miraculous recovery. She is actually taking steps now,” said her mother, Cheryl Sledge-Richards.

Sledge-Richards said her daughter is now able to stand up on her own, although she needs help supporting herself when getting up. She said Trinity has taken steps, but it could be a week or a two before she’s able to walk independently again.

“Naturally, we’re excited about that,” Sledge-Richards said of her daughter’s recovery.

“We’re on it and we’re committed to seeing it through. There are some deficits that Trinity continues to deal with and work towards,” she said.

Trinity’s mother said there are still issues with her vision and heart. And she still has more surgeries and procedures to address. She said her daughter is aware that a large section of her skull had to be replaced.

Sledge-Richards said Trinity continues to look at how far she has come, even with a long road to recovery ahead.

“She approaches everything, not just this situation, but everything with enthusiasm and through commitment. Her attitude is one of gratefulness. She realizes that some people did not survive this,” Sledge-Richards said.

As Trinity Richards continues her healing process, her mother says the support of family and friends has played an important role. Over the weekend, she was able to visit with one of her closest friends, Cara Johns, who is also a survivor recovering at the hospital.

Last week, a grand jury handed down a 145-count indictment that included assault charges for five of the six suspects. This is on top of the reckless murder charges already filed.

Trinity’s mother says she has complete confidence in the justice system and the Tallapoosa County district attorney’s office.

If you would like to donate, a GoFundMe has been set up to assist the family.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EMS responded on the scene to tend to the victim, identified as Steven Lamar Hall of Chipley...
Investigation underway after Chipley man fatally shot at hotel
Dejarvous Walker Glenn booking photo.
Man charged with deadly Dothan shooting pleads guilty to weapons possession
Kameryn Mitchell
Kameryn Mitchell: One Year Later
A 38 year old diver has drowned in Blue Springs
Diver drowns at Blue Springs in Florida
The crash occurred on U.S. 231 near mile marker 62, approximately three miles south of Brundidge.
Troy woman killed in single-vehicle crash

Latest News

Ozark DAV hosts annual Memorial Day celebration.
Ozark DAV hosts Memorial Day event honoring fallen soldiers
The park was filled with Army truck displays, an Army aviation flyover, as well as live music.
17th annual Wiregrass Memorial Day ceremony held at Sunset Park
Many of those attending remember working alongside a fallen soldier, or remember the day they...
Ozark DAV honors fallen soldiers this Memorial Day
Deputies found 48-year-old Chipley man Lamar Hall laying on the ground with a gunshot wound to...
Man dies after being shot in Bonifay hotel room