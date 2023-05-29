Man charged with deadly Dothan shooting pleads guilty to weapons possession

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) -Dejarvous Walker Glenn, who police charged with murdering a man while serving time in an Alabama prison, pleaded guilty to unrelated federal weapons charges last week.

Glenn, 27, told a U.S. district judge that, as a convicted felon, he illegally possessed firearms in December 2022 when a dozen shots rang out near Imani Lounge, a downtown Dothan nightclub.

An Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms agent, in an official complaint, referred to Glenn as a violent and repeat offender.

Glenn had served time on convictions for shooting into an occupied building and assault charges in 2017 and, while in a work release program for those crimes, police claim he murdered Marcell Arline, a 28-year-old New Jersey man who visited Dothan.

Charged with Capital Murder in connection with that McKay Street shooting, Glenn faced the possibility of execution, but things didn’t turn out that way.

In 2021 a Houston County judge dismissed the Capital Murder charge with a promise that the case would return to a grand jury consider new evidence.

Court records do not reveal the current case status, though no additional indictments exist.

Glenn got into trouble in the Imani incident within a few months of his release from prison.

He will be sentenced on the weapons charge this summer and held without bond until then.

