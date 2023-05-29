Fatal hotel shooting investigation underway in Bonifay

Crime scene
Crime scene(Gray Media)
By WTVY Staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BONIFAY, Fla. (WTVY) - Holmes County Sheriff’s office is currently investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Bonifay at the Holiday Inn.

According to HCSO, all parties have been identified and accounted for.

The shooting is under investigation.

News4 will have updates as soon as they become available.

