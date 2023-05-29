Fallen soldiers honored with flag lowering ceremony at USS Battleship Memorial Park

The flag was lowered in front of veterans and other supporters
By Stephen Moody
May. 29, 2023
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - USS Battleship Memorial Park hosted a ceremony to honor fallen soldiers Monday morning.

“The best thing to do is just remind folks, Memorial Day is not about folks who are serving now. It’s not about veterans. It’s about those who gave their life and service to our country, and we’ve done a great job in our community erecting all of these memorials,” John Kilpatrick with Veterans Recovery Resources said.

“It is a very somber day. We remember and honor the ones who served and gave the ultimate sacrifice. All gave some, but some gave all,” Lloyd Michael Austin

The ceremony was held in front of the Vietnam Memorial. And for a Vietnam veteran in attendance, this ceremony meant more than anyone could imagine.

“This is a Memorial Day for those who gave all, and for us who were lucky enough to come home. It gives me chills when I talk that way. My hairs are standing up,” Lawrence Rozolsky said.

And this Memorial Day, we also honor those service members who lost their lives off of the battlefield. As we highlight the resources available for veterans who are struggling after coming home.

“I’ve never lost a soldier in combat, but I have lost them to mental illness, opioid overdose, and suicide. So that’s what I always think about. Those soldiers that I lost under my command,” Killpatrick said.

“Like John says, our job now is to help the soldiers who are still here. Remove barriers from health care and see that those men and women are taken care of and receive the best possible help,” Austin said.

