Deputies investigating hotel shooting in Bonifay

BONIFAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Investigators are in Bonifay after a reported fatal shooting at the Holiday Inn.

According to Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, all parties have been identified at this time, and there is no current danger to the community.

The investigation is still ongoing, and no further information has been made available.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.

