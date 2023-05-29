City of Taylor falls victim to vandalism

The bathrooms at the ball field, skate park/basketball court.
The bathrooms at the ball field, skate park/basketball court.(City of Taylor)
By WTVY Staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The CIty of Taylor fell victim to vandalism over the holiday weekend.

The city of Taylor announced that the public bathrooms at the ball field, skate park/basketball court will be closed until the can renovate the vandalism that occurred.

According to the city, they have surveillance video of the area however it is not confirmed that the suspects were caught on camera.

If you have any information to help the city of Taylor find the suspects responsible, call the city at 334-677-0029.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kameryn Mitchell
Kameryn Mitchell: One Year Later
A 38 year old diver has drowned in Blue Springs
Diver drowns at Blue Springs in Florida
The crash occurred on U.S. 231 near mile marker 62, approximately three miles south of Brundidge.
Troy woman killed in single-vehicle crash
The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
According to Wiregrass Electric Coop., over 7,500 members are out of power across Geneva and...
Wiregrass Electric Coop. investigates cause of large power outage, effected over 7,000

Latest News

The flag was lowered in front of veterans and other supporters
Fallen soldiers honored with flag lowering ceremony at USS Battleship Memorial Park
Investigators are in Bonifay after a reported fatal shooting at the Holiday Inn.
Deputies investigating hotel shooting in Bonifay
Crime scene
Fatal hotel shooting investigation underway in Bonifay
War Hero’s Remains, Identified 73 Years Later, Return Home to Americus GA
War hero’s remains, identified 73 years later, return home to Americus