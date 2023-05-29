City of Taylor falls victim to vandalism

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The CIty of Taylor fell victim to vandalism over the holiday weekend.

The city of Taylor announced that the public bathrooms at the ball field, skate park/basketball court will be closed until the can renovate the vandalism that occurred.

According to the city, they have surveillance video of the area however it is not confirmed that the suspects were caught on camera.

If you have any information to help the city of Taylor find the suspects responsible, call the city at 334-677-0029.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.