Man killed when train collides with car on tracks at Forest Hill Drive

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Officials with the Mobile Fire Rescue Department have confirmed one person was killed when a train collided with a car on the tracks near the intersection of Forest Hill Drive and South Pinewood Drive.

According to the Mobile Police Department, officers responded to Forest Hill Drive around 10:29 a.m. Saturday and found a 29-year-old man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

JUNE 2 UPDATE: Police have identified the victim as James Lett Jr.

The train collided with a blue Nissan.

Remnants of the car, from the front bumper to a headlight, were scattered near the tracks.

The front part of the engine was heavily battered from the impact.

FOX10 News spoke to someone who lives in the area. They said the train sounded unusual as it screeched down the tracks around the time of the wreck, but they didn’t think anything of it at the time.

Another resident said they heard the frenzy of emergency vehicles rushing to the scene.

The train was stalled for nearly 6 hours, forcing folks to take an alternate route until the area cleared around 4 p.m.

Mobile police and officials with CSX are investigating this accident.

Car and train collide at Forest Hill Drive in Mobile (Don Fry)

