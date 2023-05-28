How Downtown Panama City construction is impacting businesses

Business owners in Downtown Panama City want customers to know the Harrison Avenue Project...
Business owners in Downtown Panama City want customers to know the Harrison Avenue Project isn't affecting their hours.(WJHG)
By Victoria Scott
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - You may notice plenty of construction tape when strolling through Historic Downtown Panama City.

The construction is all part of the city’s rebuild efforts after Hurricane Michael.

City officials said it’s still undergoing Phase I of the Harrison Avenue Project. NewsChannel 7 was told it includes parallel parking, wider sidewalks, landscaping, and more. However, that doesn’t mean the surrounding businesses have to close shop. They are very much open.

An employee at Elevation Salon said the project should leave a positive mark on the area once it’s completed.

“There is going to be another sidewalk and benches, so there hopefully will be more people,” Hairdresser Alexis Pitts said. “There’s going to be lovely trees, and great parking. So, hopefully it’ll bring in more customers and clients.”

Pitts also said the eyesore hasn’t impacted work either. In fact, it’s quite the opposite.

“It’s been running pretty smoothly,” she said. “We’ve been as busy as we’ve been since before it started. Clients can come in the front door or the back door. We have our logo on the back so they know which door is which.”

There’s a green strip people can walk to reach businesses in the interim.

