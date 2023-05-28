Beautiful Weekend Continues

SYNOPSIS – Below average temperatures continue into our Memorial Day and work week. Drier air continues (low humidity) for the next couple of days. We will see moisture return by the end of the week.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 62°. Winds NE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 86°. Winds NE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 62°. Winds NE at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 62° High: 87° 5%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 65° High: 89° 10%

THU: Partly cloudy, isolated shower. Low: 67° High: 86° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, isolated shower. Low: 69° High: 86° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 88° 5%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 69° High: 88° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

