Troy woman killed in single-vehicle crash

The crash occurred on U.S. 231 near mile marker 62, approximately three miles south of Brundidge.
The crash occurred on U.S. 231 near mile marker 62, approximately three miles south of Brundidge.(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning claimed the life of a Troy woman.

According to ALEA, the crash occurred at approximately 1:50 a.m. Saturday morning. Charlisa K. Brunson, 33, was fatally injured when the 2006 Honda Accord she was driving left the roadway and struck an embankment. Brunson was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected.

Brunson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred on U.S. 231 near mile marker 62, approximately three miles south of Brundidge.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama lawmakers on Thursday gave final approval to a one-time tax rebate that will give $150...
Alabama lawmakers approve tax rebates of $150 per person
According to Wiregrass Electric Coop., over 7,500 members are out of power across Geneva and...
Wiregrass Electric Coop. investigates cause of large power outage, effected over 7,000
Coley McCraney in a Dale County Courtroom during his April, 2023 trial.
Convicted teen killer McCraney seeks new trial
Divers participating in the 5th Annual Emerald Coast Open Lionfish Tournament set a new record...
Divers caught over 24,000 Lionfish at Destin-Fort Walton Beach
A 38 year old diver has drowned in Blue Springs
Diver drowns at Blue Springs in Florida

Latest News

Power outage effects thousands of Wiregrass Electric Coop. customers
Power outage effects thousands of Wiregrass Electric Coop. customers
Diver drowns at Blue Springs Cave in Florida
Diver drowns at Blue Springs Cave in Florida
A 38 year old diver has drowned in Blue Springs
Diver drowns at Blue Springs in Florida
According to Wiregrass Electric Coop., over 7,500 members are out of power across Geneva and...
Wiregrass Electric Coop. investigates cause of large power outage, effected over 7,000