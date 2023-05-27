Troy woman killed in single-vehicle crash

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning claimed the life of a Troy woman.

According to ALEA, the crash occurred at approximately 1:50 a.m. Saturday morning. Charlisa K. Brunson, 33, was fatally injured when the 2006 Honda Accord she was driving left the roadway and struck an embankment. Brunson was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected.

Brunson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred on U.S. 231 near mile marker 62, approximately three miles south of Brundidge.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

