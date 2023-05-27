Wiregrass Electric Coop. investigating cause of large power outage, effected over 7,000

UPDATE: Brad Kimbro informed News4 that all substations are back on except for one, (Limestone Substation).

It provides power from 232 South to the Industry Park and some of the Rehobeth area, Madrid and other parts East of 231.

“We and PowerSouth engineers are isolating and switching what we can. We are still patrolling to find what has caused the fault in the PSE transmission line,” stated Kimbro.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A large scattered power outage taking place around 8:30 P.M. has effected thousands across the Wiregrass.

According to Wiregrass Electric Coop’s outage map., over 7,500 members are out of power across Geneva and Houston Counties.

Chief Operating Officer of Wiregrass Electric Coop. Brad Kimbro released a statement regarding the outage:

“PowerSouth transmission is having an issue at this time. We are working with them to get everything restored as soon as possible. We have several substations that are effected by this outage.”

News4 spoke with Kimbro on the issue at hand. Kimbro said that Wiregrass Electric’s guys are headed to the effected substations to investigate the cause. They are on their way from Chipley, Florida. Kimbro stated that it could be anything from mechanical to a tree falling.

The cause of the transmission issue is unknown.

