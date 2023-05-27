Kameryn Mitchell: One Year Later

Kameryn Mitchell
Kameryn Mitchell(WTVY)
By Briana Jones
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s been nearly a year since we brought you the story about a Houston Academy graduate who was literally working his way to achieve his dreams. A lot has changed now for Kameryn Mitchell but the grind has not stopped.

You can help Kameryn continue to achieve his goals by supporting his detailing business, Kam’s Car Care.

HA grad open detailing business to support college fees
HA grad open detailing business to support college fees(WTVY)

He plans to be open all summer before his sophomore year at Troy kicks off.

