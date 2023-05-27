Kameryn Mitchell: One Year Later

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s been nearly a year since we brought you the story about a Houston Academy graduate who was literally working his way to achieve his dreams. A lot has changed now for Kameryn Mitchell but the grind has not stopped.

You can help Kameryn continue to achieve his goals by supporting his detailing business, Kam’s Car Care.

HA grad open detailing business to support college fees (WTVY)

He plans to be open all summer before his sophomore year at Troy kicks off.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.