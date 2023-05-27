Holiday Weekend Forecast

SYNOPSIS – Below average temperatures through our weekend and into Memorial Day! Low humidity levels for the weekend as well. We will get back to average temperatures by the end of next week.

TONIGHT – Clear and cool. Low near 59°. Winds NE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Sunny turning partly cloudy. High near 82°. Winds NE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Few clouds. Low near 57°. Winds NE at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 62° High: 86° 5%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 62° High: 87° 5%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 65° High: 89° 10%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 89° 10%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 69° High: 90° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 88° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

