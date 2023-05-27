Diver drowns at Blue Springs in Florida

A 38 year old diver has drowned in Blue Springs
A 38 year old diver has drowned in Blue Springs(WTVY)
By Cassidy Lee
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, FL. (WTVY) - A man drowned while diving at Blue Springs, a recreation area in Jackson County, Florida. He was 38 and not from the area.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, they received a call on Friday around 12:30 p.m. that a diver was in distress in a cave at Blue Springs.

The owner of Cave Adventures and professional cave diver Edd Sorenson and his team were able to find the victim shortly after the call was made.

The diver was already dead when they arrived. The early stages of the investigation have lead those with the JSCO that this was an accidental drowning.

