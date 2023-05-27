Ashford’s Train Depot holds the history of the city

ASHFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - The railroad is an important part of Ashford’s history.

Today, the depot resembles it’s appearance when it was first constructed in the late nineteenth century.

The train depot’s historian says that it is one of the building blocks of Ashford.

“This town was started with the turpentine industry. it became more valuable here when all the pine trees were gone and the sharecroppers started raising cotton. so this was a good shipping place,” June Reynolds Layton said.

During that time, while other cities had a town square, Ashford had a train depot. The founders of the city all gave up land so that the train could run through Ashford.

Over time, people who have lived in the city or still do, donated items from the old depot or related to trains. The museum in the depot now gives people a glimpse into history.

History that Mayor Carole Barfield believe is important to know.

“Now we are trying to obtain more artifacts and pieces of Ashford’s history from people that have lived here because we have several people who have donated items and want to donate items to keep this museum going,” Mayor Barfield said.

The city has plans to expand the museum which currently only takes up the back of the depot. Layton recently recorded hours of footage detailing artifacts in the museum and the history of the train industry in the city.

With the expansion, there will be guides available to give tours of the museum for anyone interested.

