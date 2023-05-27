Ashford Track and Field makes history

By Briana Jones
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ASHFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - For the first time in school history, Ashford placed in the state track meet.

Out of 10 students, four brought home medals.

Now, Coach Brandon McCardle and the team hope more students will join the squad and help them go further.

