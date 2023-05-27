Ashford native reflects on growing up and raising a family in the city

ASHFORD, Ala. (WTVY) -The downtown area of Ashford has experienced a lot of development over the past few years, but the memories attached to each building still hold true.

Ashford natives are able to enjoy the new amenities while reminiscing on the way things were. Hometown resident Joel Waller spoke to News4 about his experience growing up in Ashford.

“It’s one of the neat things about growing up in a small town and and still living here,” said Waller, “I can come by some of the buildings like the one we are standing by and remember coming in as a 6 year old sitting down with the business owner having a coke on a Saturday morning, while my family shopped- so it’s really neat. You walk down the street you know everyone, you sit down at a restaurant people come up to your table and talk to you; it’s something you don’t see in big towns so it’s really nice to have that feel.”

Waller also had the pleasure of watching his children grow up here and attend his alma mater—Ashford High.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.