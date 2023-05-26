VIDEO: Milwaukee County Zoo welcomes baby camel to outdoor habitat

The Milwaukee County Zoo says a baby camel was born this week. (Source: Milwaukee County Zoo)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (CNN) - The Milwaukee County Zoo welcomed a newborn Bactrian camel calf this week.

The animal team said their new baby girl is healthy and already weighed about 88 pounds at one of her first exams.

According to the zoo, she is bonding well with her mother A.J. and is getting to know her father, Stan, through a mesh fence.

The parents have three male offspring, but this is their first girl.

Visitors also might be able to see the family’s newest addition in person, depending on weather and other factors, according to the zoo.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After spending the last 3 years and a little extra covering the Wiregrass, News4 Evening Anchor...
Thank you, Taylor: News4 anchor taking next step in career
Alabama lawmakers on Thursday gave final approval to a one-time tax rebate that will give $150...
Alabama lawmakers approve tax rebates of $150 per person
Florida Highway Patrol Troopers responded to County Road 173 south of Budfield Road in...
Bonifay head-on crash kills 1, injures others including 4-year-old
A photo was taken of Tandion Markeeice Stoudemire being transported to Kilby Correctional...
Attempted murder convict recaptured after Alabama prison escape
Divers participating in the 5th Annual Emerald Coast Open Lionfish Tournament set a new record...
Divers caught over 24,000 Lionfish at Destin-Fort Walton Beach

Latest News

boutique
Ashford's Bow Boutique
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, of Calif., Thursday, May 25, 2023, speaks to reporters about the...
Biden says debt default deal ‘very close’ while deadline now set at June 5
The Milwaukee County Zoo says a baby camel was born this week.
Milwaukee County Zoo welcomes baby camel
First Mayor of Ashford