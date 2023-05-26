Pilot locked out of airplane crawls through window

PHOTOS: A Southwest pilot had to crawl through the window of the airplane after the flight deck door was locked. (Matt Rexroad via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 12:21 PM CDT
SAN DIEGO (CNN) – Anyone who has been locked out of their house or car can likely relate.

A Southwest Airlines pilot found himself locked out of the flight deck recently.

With no other option to get inside, he crawled through an airplane window.

The airline says a customer inadvertently locked the flight deck door while using the restroom.

A passenger on the San Diego to Sacramento flight snapped pictures of the ordeal.

The passenger says he was impressed with the pilot’s dedication - and that the flight only left eight minutes late.

