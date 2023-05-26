InvestigateTV - Season 2; Episode 21

By InvestigateTV staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — This Week on InvestigateTV: Across the country trains are stopping for days, cutting off communities. Children climb between train cars to get to school. First responders can’t reach those in need of help. We speak to lawmakers and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, pushing for action. WHERE TO WATCH ICYMI – Watch last week’s episode.

Railroaded: Across America, trains are stopping on tracks and blocking roadways – sometimes for hours. In some cases, as our cameras caught on video, children are dangerously crossing stopped trains, crawling under the cars to get to and from school. In others, emergency responders are unable to quickly reach people in danger. In this story, we partner with ProPublica to look at the tens of thousands of complaints to the federal government about blocked crossings, talk to people in towns where trains frequently stop – plus question lawmakers and Transportation Secretary Buttigieg about what can be done.

Long Trains Pose Safety Concerns, Challenges: Railroads are a vital part of the history of the United States and its economy. More freight moves by rail than any other mode of transportation, passing through major cities and small communities. InvestigateTV partnered with ProPublica and KCTV to reveal the challenges communities face as trains get longer and longer.

Key Provisions Move Forward in Senate: Two critical provisions designed to protect children from stalled trains that block pathways to schools across the nation were successfully added to legislation making its way through the United States Senate. The provisions, introduced by Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock, (D-GA), were added into the Railway Safety Act of 2023.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After spending the last 3 years and a little extra covering the Wiregrass, News4 Evening Anchor...
Thank you, Taylor: News4 anchor taking next step in career
Alabama lawmakers on Thursday gave final approval to a one-time tax rebate that will give $150...
Alabama lawmakers approve tax rebates of $150 per person
Florida Highway Patrol Troopers responded to County Road 173 south of Budfield Road in...
Bonifay head-on crash kills 1, injures others including 4-year-old
A photo was taken of Tandion Markeeice Stoudemire being transported to Kilby Correctional...
Attempted murder convict recaptured after Alabama prison escape
Divers participating in the 5th Annual Emerald Coast Open Lionfish Tournament set a new record...
Divers caught over 24,000 Lionfish at Destin-Fort Walton Beach

Latest News

Hometown Tour Ashford: Talking Ashford High School with Principal Dr. Donny Chambers
Hometown Tour Ashford: Talking Ashford High School with Principal Dr. Donny Chambers
Ashford Library to expand, move to old Midsouth bank building
Ashford Library to expand, move to old Midsouth bank building
Friends of Dupree School
Education in Ashford through the years
Angler shows off catch of gray (left) and red snapper from opening day
Bumpy seas greet anglers on opening day of red snapper season