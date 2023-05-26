Historic Dupree School gives glimpse into Ashford’s past
May. 26, 2023
ASHFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - Just a few minutes from downtown sits the historic Dupree School.
It’s a schoolhouse that was constructed in 1904 for children grades one through six.
It operated until the early 1950′s and was used as a community meeting center.
Now the schoolhouse is used for special events including the Bluegrass Revival Festival.
