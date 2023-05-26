Historic Dupree School gives glimpse into Ashford’s past

By Caroline Gerhart
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ASHFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - Just a few minutes from downtown sits the historic Dupree School.

It’s a schoolhouse that was constructed in 1904 for children grades one through six.

It operated until the early 1950′s and was used as a community meeting center.

Now the schoolhouse is used for special events including the Bluegrass Revival Festival.

