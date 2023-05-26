Gorgeous Weekend Ahead

SYNOPSIS – Great weather is on the way for the weekend with cooler than normal temperatures and low humidity levels. Low temperatures will dip into the 50s, threatening records. A warming trend will follow for next week but rain chances remain very low.

TONIGHT – Clear and cool. Low near 59°. Winds NE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 82°. Winds NE at 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 57°. Winds light and variable.

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 57° High: 83° 5%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 62° High: 86° 5%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 87° 5%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 65° High: 89° 10%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 89° 10%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 69° High: 90° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – *Small Craft Advisory* Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE/N at 10-20 kts. Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

