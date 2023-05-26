Ennterprise reveals new autism awareness weevil

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise has finally unveiled a new boll weevil in Johnny Henderson park.

You may remember Beacon Of Hope ABA who commissioned the weevil from Enterprise Hometown Tours.

The weevil is placed in front of the playground at the park.

Shelby Depilla, the owner of Beacon Of Hope ABA says that she is glad that the weevil, which they named ‘Hope” has found a home.

One guest at the unveiling visited from the Regional Autism Network.

Maria Gutierrez, a family navigator with the Regional Autism Network says that things like this can make a big difference for those in the community who are on the spectrum.

Beacon Of Hope provides applied behavior analysis to to clients with autism.

