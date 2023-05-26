Ennterprise reveals new autism awareness weevil

The new weevil was revealed Thursday in Johnny Henderson Park.
By Jacklynn Lambert
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise has finally unveiled a new boll weevil in Johnny Henderson park.

You may remember Beacon Of Hope ABA who commissioned the weevil from Enterprise Hometown Tours.

The weevil is placed in front of the playground at the park.

Shelby Depilla, the owner of Beacon Of Hope ABA says that she is glad that the weevil, which they named ‘Hope” has found a home.

One guest at the unveiling visited from the Regional Autism Network.

Maria Gutierrez, a family navigator with the Regional Autism Network says that things like this can make a big difference for those in the community who are on the spectrum.

Beacon Of Hope provides applied behavior analysis to to clients with autism.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After spending the last 3 years and a little extra covering the Wiregrass, News4 Evening Anchor...
Thank you, Taylor: News4 anchor taking next step in career
Alabama lawmakers on Thursday gave final approval to a one-time tax rebate that will give $150...
Alabama lawmakers approve tax rebates of $150 per person
Florida Highway Patrol Troopers responded to County Road 173 south of Budfield Road in...
Bonifay head-on crash kills 1, injures others including 4-year-old
A photo was taken of Tandion Markeeice Stoudemire being transported to Kilby Correctional...
Attempted murder convict recaptured after Alabama prison escape
Divers participating in the 5th Annual Emerald Coast Open Lionfish Tournament set a new record...
Divers caught over 24,000 Lionfish at Destin-Fort Walton Beach

Latest News

The 40th Alabama State Games will feature athletes of all ages and skill levels.
$20,000 in Scholarships to be awarded at the 40th Anniversary Alabama State Games
Ashford artifacts housed in train depot
Ashford’s Train Depot historian is keeping the city’s history alive
Family park part of master plan for Ashford community
Family park part of master plan for Ashford community
Joel Waller gives a breakdown of what Ashford has to offer