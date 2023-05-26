Dothan Leisure Services announces Summer 2023 facility schedule changes

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Leisure Services on Thursday released the operation schedules of several city facilities for Summer 2023.

Starting on Saturday, May 27, all outdoor pools at city recreation centers will observe noon until 5 p.m. open times, with Andrew Belle Recreation Center’s pool and Doug Tew Center’s pool open Wednesdays through Sundays and Walton Park Recreation Center’s pool and Wiregrass Park Recreation Center’s pool open Fridays through Tuesdays (closed Wednesdays and Thursdays).

Other new operation schedules for Dothan Leisure Services Recreation Centers will start on Monday, June 5. Those schedules will be as follows:

Andrew Belle Community Center, Walton Park Recreation Center, Wiregrass Park Recreation Center Monday-Thursday Summer Camp: 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Open basketball Gym: 6 p.m. – 9 p.m., Weight Room (Walton & Wiregrass only): 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. Friday Summer Camp: 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Weight Room (Walton & Wiregrass only): 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Saturday Open basketball gym: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Weight Room (Walton & Wiregrass only): 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Sunday Open basketball gym: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Weight Room (Walton & Wiregrass only): 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Andrew Belle Splash Pad Monday - Friday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Saturday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Sunday: 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Westgate Recreation Center Monday-Thursday Summer Camp: 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Open Basketball Gym: 6 p.m. – 9 p.m., Weight Room: 5:30 a.m. – 9 p.m. Friday Summer Camp: 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Weight Room: 5:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday Open basketball gym: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Weight Room: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Sunday Open basketball gym: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Weight Room: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. Indoor Pool Open swim Tuesday & Thursday: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Saturday: Noon – 5 p.m. Lap Swim Monday – Friday: 5:30 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. & Noon – 2 p.m. Monday – Thursday: 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. Friday: 5 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Eastgate Park Monday – Saturday: 6 a.m. – 7 p.m. Sunday: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. Office Hours: Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Westgate Tennis Center Monday – Thursday: 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. Friday: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Saturday: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Sunday: Noon – 6 p.m.



Additional information about Dothan Leisure Services programs and facilities can be found by visiting their website, following them on Facebook, or by calling (334) 615-3700.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.