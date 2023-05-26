Dothan Leisure Services announces Summer 2023 facility schedule changes

Dothan Leisure Services on Thursday released the operation schedules of several city facilities for Summer 2023.
By Ty Storey
Published: May. 25, 2023
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Leisure Services on Thursday released the operation schedules of several city facilities for Summer 2023.

Starting on Saturday, May 27, all outdoor pools at city recreation centers will observe noon until 5 p.m. open times, with Andrew Belle Recreation Center’s pool and Doug Tew Center’s pool open Wednesdays through Sundays and Walton Park Recreation Center’s pool and Wiregrass Park Recreation Center’s pool open Fridays through Tuesdays (closed Wednesdays and Thursdays).

Other new operation schedules for Dothan Leisure Services Recreation Centers will start on Monday, June 5. Those schedules will be as follows:

  • Andrew Belle Community Center, Walton Park Recreation Center, Wiregrass Park Recreation Center
    • Monday-Thursday
      • Summer Camp: 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.,
      • Open basketball Gym: 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.,
      • Weight Room (Walton & Wiregrass only): 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.
    • Friday
      • Summer Camp: 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.,
      • Weight Room (Walton & Wiregrass only): 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
    • Saturday
      • Open basketball gym: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.,
      • Weight Room (Walton & Wiregrass only): 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
    • Sunday
      • Open basketball gym: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.,
      • Weight Room (Walton & Wiregrass only): 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Andrew Belle Splash Pad
    • Monday - Friday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Saturday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Sunday: 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Westgate Recreation Center
    • Monday-Thursday
      • Summer Camp: 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.,
      • Open Basketball Gym: 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.,
      • Weight Room: 5:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.
    • Friday
      • Summer Camp: 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.,
      • Weight Room: 5:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.
    • Saturday
      • Open basketball gym: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.,
      • Weight Room: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
    • Sunday
      • Open basketball gym: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.,
      • Weight Room: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.
    • Indoor Pool
      • Open swim
        • Tuesday & Thursday: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.,
        • Saturday: Noon – 5 p.m.
      • Lap Swim
        • Monday – Friday: 5:30 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. & Noon – 2 p.m.
        • Monday – Thursday: 6 p.m. – 7 p.m.
        • Friday: 5 p.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Eastgate Park
    • Monday – Saturday: 6 a.m. – 7 p.m.
    • Sunday: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.
    • Office Hours: Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Westgate Tennis Center
    • Monday – Thursday: 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.
    • Friday: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.
    • Saturday: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
    • Sunday: Noon – 6 p.m.

Additional information about Dothan Leisure Services programs and facilities can be found by visiting their website, following them on Facebook, or by calling (334) 615-3700.

