Convicted teen killer McCraney seeks new trial

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -As expected, convicted killer Coley McCraney’s attorneys filed a petition this week seeking a new trial. In that motion are allegations of juror misconduct and improper court proceedings.

A Dale County jury last month convicted McCraney, 49, of murdering JB Beasley and Tracie Hawlett, 17-year-old Dothan students, in 1999.

In their motion, attorneys David Harrison and Andrew Scarborough allege three jurors posted to social media during the trial, one as deliberations were underway.

Another juror, they claim, routinely scrolled through his phone.

They also allege Dale County Circuit Judge William Filmore erred when he said, with jurors present, that Harrison attempted to confuse those jurors with statements he made during heated arguments that followed an objection by Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, the lead prosecutor.

Filmore set a July 17 hearing to decide if there will be a new trial.

If he denies the request---and that seems likely--- McCraney’s attorneys would turn to an appeals court to overturn his April 26 conviction.

Jurors sentenced McCraney to serve life without parole, a punishment that Filmore will formally impose on June 15.

