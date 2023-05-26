Breezy today

SYNOPSIS - Another nice morning with temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s for the area. This afternoon we will see more sunshine but winds will be breezy out of the NE with gust as high as 25 mph at times so keep that in mind for any outdoor plans. Overnight tonight most of the area will see temperatures in the upper 50s which is a nice treat this time of year! We will remain below normal and dry for the next few days but by the start of next week the temperatures will start to warm up again, by the end of the week we will be closing in on 90 once again.

TODAY - Mostly sunny. High near 82°. Winds NE 10-15 mph 0%

TONIGHT - Clear. Low near 59°. Winds NE 5-10 mph 0%

TOMORROW - Sunny. High near 82°. Winds NE 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 83° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 86° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 62° High: 87° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 65° High: 89° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 89° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 90° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 69° High: 91° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY- Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE 10-15 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

