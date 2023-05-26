Ashford’s Train Depot historian is keeping the city’s history alive

ASHFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - Ashford’s history and the railroad are closely aligned.

Many artifacts showcasing the city over the years are housed in the Train Depot Museum.

One of the people responsible for keeping that history alive is June Reynolds Layton, the Train Depot Historian.

Layton is personally connected to not only the train depot but but the city of Ashford.

Her uncle was the old depot agent for 13 years and her father was involved in the railroad industry in Cowarts.

“I was personally connected to here,” Layton said. “So I just grew to love what was happening here and working on this project.”

Layton still sports her fathers old watch around her neck.

She and the museum recently filmed hours worth of content about the different items in the museum and the Train Depot’s history.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.