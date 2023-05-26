Ashford small business expresses gratitude for community support

Owner Kimberly Watson is not from Ashford, but says the community has supported her and her business from day one.
By Caroline Gerhart
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ASHFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - One small Ashford business was welcomed with open arms when moving into their brick and mortar site downtown.

The Build a Bow boutique sells hair accessories and outfits for children as well as Ashford-themed shirts and screen printing for local athletic teams.

Owner Kimberly Watson is not from Ashford but says the community has supported her and her business from day one.

“I came to Ashford as a storefront in October so a little less than a year ago and it has been amazing,” said Watson. “Since I’ve been here everyone walks in the store with big smiles and open arms and I feel completely at home here from the second I opened the door for the first time. I love it it stays busy and even if they’re not in here to purchase something they come in and say hello and give me a way and just that small-town vibe is the best thing.”

