Ashford hires new football coach

By Briana Jones
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ASHFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - Ashford High School has a new coach looking to change the culture and dynamic for the Yellowjackets.

The team has had four wins over the last three seasons, so new head coach David Stapleton is coming in with a master plan.

Hometown Tour Ashford: Ashford natives cherish community environment
Ashford native reflects on growing up and raising a family in the city
Ashford's population has increased nearly 20% since 2000.
Historic Dupree School gives glimpse into Ashford's past
