Thank you, Taylor: News4 anchor taking next step in career

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - After spending the last 3 years and a little extra covering the Wiregrass, News4 Evening Anchor Taylor Pollock is taking the next step in her career, with her time in Dothan coming to an end.

Taylor joined News4 in 2019 after graduating from Troy University, originally as a Multimedia Journalist with her role growing to eventually find herself behind the anchor desk, becoming a face for News4′s evening newscasts in May 2020.

During her time as a student at Troy, the Columbus, Georgia native anchored, produced, and reported for campus television station Trojanvision, and also served as Student News Director in 2019. She also interned for our Montgomery sister station WSFA in 2017.

Taylor’s next venture in broadcasting will take her incredible talents up U.S. 231 and I-65 to the Magic City in central Alabama, as she will remain in the Gray Television family with our Birmingham sister station WBRC.

After spending the last 3 years and a little extra covering the Wiregrass, News4 Evening Anchor Taylor Pollock is taking the next step in her career.

News4 celebrated Taylor with the help of a few people who work or have worked alongside her during her time at WTVY to share their love and appreciation for her and the impact she’s left on their lives, including a message from her fiancé Carmen. You can watch that video above.

The entirety of the News4 family sends a massive thank you and best of luck to Taylor Pollock, and we are so excited to see you continue to thrive in your career.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.