Poppy Day proclaimed before Memorial Day in Enterprise

The city of Enterprise is asking you to wear a red poppy tomorrow.
By Makyla Simmons
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise Mayor William E. Cooper proclaimed May 26, 2023 as National Poppy Day in the City of Progress.

Poppies are worn as a tribute to fallen and future veterans and service members. The new holiday is now annually observed the Friday before Memorial Day.

Poppy Day originated from World War I. During that time the soil became enriched with lime from the rubble left from war. From the dirt, grew a red poppy.

“The day honors those who have served and died in the name of liberty, freedom and democracy, while also showing support for living veterans, service members and their families,” Cooper said.

Mayor Cooper encourages all citizens to wear a red poppy Friday to show appreciation.

