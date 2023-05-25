“Peanuts Galore and So Much More!”: National Peanut Festival announces 2023 theme

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - We are about 6 months away from the 2023 National Peanut Festival!

Frances Cook, President of the National Peanut Festival Association, announced the theme of “Peanuts Galore and So Much More!” for this year’s festival to honor and celebrate Wiregrass area farmers and the legume crop that is so important to the local economy.

Along with announcing the theme, full details were released for festival dates, the Miss NPF pageant, and ticket sale start dates.

This year’s National Peanut Festival will run from November 3 through November 12 at the National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds, including a special 1:00 p.m. open time on Friday, November 10 for Veterans Day, and Thursday, November 9 seeing the festival remaining open until 11:00 p.m. due to the next day being a holiday.

The 2023 Little Miss National Peanut Festival Pageant will be held on Saturday, October 14, and the Miss National Peanut Festival Pageant will have preliminaries on Friday, October 20 and conclude on Saturday, October 21.

Tickets for the 2023 National Peanut Festival, including Mega Passes, will go on sale on Friday, September 1 online and at Eagle Eye Outfitters. Mega Passes, which include one admission and one ride armband, will be $25 until Sunday, September 10, and $30 beginning Monday, September 11.

Reithoffer Shows will again provide rides and attractions for the Midway at the festival, including their new Ice Jet Spectacular Ride and the New York, New York! Funhouse. There will also be an opening night parade on the Fairgrounds with local bands and other attractions and entertainment acts.

The Petting Zoo is also pegged to return to the festival, and there will be an additional food court area and picnic table seating on the Fairgrounds. Additional security measures will also be included, including metal detectors and bag checks.

Concerts for the 2023 festival will be announced when tickets go on sale on Friday, September 1, with reserved seating will also go on sale.

