Lower humidity today

SYNOPSIS - Cooler and drier air is moving into the area this morning with temperatures starting out in the lower to middle 60s. This afternoon humidity will be lower and we will see plenty of sunshine! The nice weather will continue into the weekend with temperatures below average in the lower 80s. Monday temperatures will start to warm back up and the trend will continue into the rest of the week with highs back to average in the upper 80s and rain chances will start to come back by the middle of next week as well.

TODAY - Sunny. High near 83°. Winds NE 5-15 mph 0%

TONIGHT - Mostly clear. Low near 62°. Winds NE 5-10 mph 0%

TOMORROW - Mostly sunny. High near 83°. Winds NE 10-15 mph 0%

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 61° High: 82° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 61° High: 83° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 63° High: 86° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 87° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 67° High: 89° 10%

THUR: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 68° High: 89° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 69° High: 90° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY- Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE 15-20 kts. Seas 2-4 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.