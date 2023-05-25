Hits for Heroes awards funds to organizations that serve our nation’s heroes

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One of the favorite charity fundraisers in the Wiregrass is paying it forward.

Hits for Heroes cut two checks for organizations that help veterans.

The nonprofit raises awareness for wounded service members and fundraises for groups that serve those heroes through a series of baseball games.

Over $53,000 was raised from this years event. $50,000 of that money was granted to Jeep Sullivan’s Wounded Warrior Outdoor Adventures. $500 was also given to the Night Stalker Memorial Fund.

Next years opening ceremony is set for Febuary 24, 2024.

