High school student arrested for making bomb threat

When teachers spoke with her, the teen allegedly stated, “I have a pipe bomb in my book bag.”
When teachers spoke with her, the teen allegedly stated, “I have a pipe bomb in my book bag.”(MGN / Phil Roeder / CC BY 2.0)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Walton High School student was arrested after investigators say she made a bomb threat.

On Thursday morning, school resource deputies with Walton County Sheriff’s Office and Walton High administration were informed of a student saying she had a bomb inside the school.

The 16-year-old claimed she had a pipe bomb in her book bag in front of the class. When teachers spoke with her, the teen allegedly stated, “I have a pipe bomb in my book bag.”

The school resource deputy and staff were made aware and reportedly removed students from the classroom.

When the student’s backpack and classroom was searched, officials say nothing was found.

WCSO says high school students were quickly evacuated from the building, and bomb squads with Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office and Bay County Sheriff’s Office responded and searched the campus before giving the all-clear.

When being interviewed, the teen told deputies she was “saying something from a video game”.

The 16-year-old was arrested and charged with false reporting of a bomb, which is a second-degree felony. She was booked into the Walton County Jail, then transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Crestview.

Superintendent A. Russell Hughes and Sheriff Adkinson emphasized that threats like these were “not a joke and will always be taken seriously”.

The full statement from Superintendent Hughes was as follows:

“We will always respond swiftly and strongly to protect the children of the Walton County School District. What happened today is not a joke, and we constantly remind students of the seriousness and consequences of school threats.”

According to officials, the student did not have a criminal history.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aldi opens a Montgomery Alabama store on June 10, 2021 (WSFA)
ALDI begins work on Enterprise grocery store
After spending the last 3 years and a little extra covering the Wiregrass, News4 Evening Anchor...
Thank you, Taylor: News4 anchor taking next step in career
Comedian Kevin Hart is making his Dothan debut this summer.
Another show added to see Kevin Hart in Dothan
Four Wiregrass school districts are honored for their college and career readiness.
Wiregrass schools ranked top in the state for college readiness
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83

Latest News

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy discusses the continuing impasse over raising the debt ceiling on...
Debt ceiling talks teeter on the brink, as lawmakers leave town for weekend without a deal
A swarm of monster crickets has caught one Idaho community by surprise. (Source: KIVI/CNN)
Can Crickets Tell The Forecast?
The new weevil was revealed Thursday in Johnny Henderson Park.
New autism awareness boll weevil revealed in Enterprise
EMS celebration cut short due to emergency calls.
EMS Appreciation Week: Trying to balance work and leisure
In honor of EMS Week, businesses throughout the Wiregrass are showing extra appreciation.
Appreciation Week while on call