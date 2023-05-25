SYNOPSIS – A gorgeous stretch of weather is ahead for the end of May! High temperatures will average in the lower 80s through the weekend, with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Humidity levels will run much lower than normal, too.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 62°. Winds NE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 82°. Winds NE at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 59°. Winds NE at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

SAT: Sunny. Low: 59° High: 82° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 83° 5%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 62° High: 86° 5%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 87° 10%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 65° High: 89° 10%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 89° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 15-20 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.