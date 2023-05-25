Gorgeous Stretch Of Weather!

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
4Warn Weather
By David Paul
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – A gorgeous stretch of weather is ahead for the end of May! High temperatures will average in the lower 80s through the weekend, with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Humidity levels will run much lower than normal, too.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 62°.  Winds NE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 82°. Winds NE at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 59°.  Winds NE at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

SAT: Sunny. Low: 59° High: 82° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy.  Low: 58° High: 83° 5%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 62° High: 86° 5%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 87° 10%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 65° High: 89° 10%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 89° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 15-20 kts.  Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

