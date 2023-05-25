Former HealthSouth CEO accused of hiding millions of dollars in bank account

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A judge is ordering former HealthSouth CEO Richard Scrushy to hand over documents and records related to a bank account lawyers say was used to hide millions of dollars.

Court records show attorneys believe the bank account in question is connected to money still owed in the financial reporting fraud Scrushy was involved in when he was in charge of HealthSouth.

Attorneys say Scrushy controls a previously undisclosed bank account and has written checks from it totaling at least $7.3 million.

This ruling prevents Scrushy from taking any money out of the account.

However, the convicted executive says he is not connected to the account. According to court documents Scrushy maintains he is unemployed and has no assets or income other than social security.

Scrushy was released from prison in 2012 after serving time for bribery and other charges involving former Alabama Governor Don Siegelman.

Scrushy has less than a week to turn over the documents.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.