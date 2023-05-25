Florida sales tax holiday starts Saturday for hurricane season supplies

It will pick back up Saturday, August 26th and run until Friday, September 8th.
It will pick back up Saturday, August 26th and run until Friday, September 8th.(KY3)
By Candace Newman
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The sales tax exemption for the state of Florida, for disaster preparedness supplies, starts this Saturday, May 27th and runs until Friday, June 9th.

It will pick back up Saturday, August 26th and run until Friday, September 8th.

Click here to find a printable list of items included.

This Thursday, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA announced, a predicted “normal” hurricane season for 2023, meaning 12 to 17 named storms with one to four of them being a category three or more.

NOAA reports a predicted El Niño and elevated ocean temperatures could complicate things.

The season begins Thursday, June 1st and ends November 30th.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aldi opens a Montgomery Alabama store on June 10, 2021 (WSFA)
ALDI begins work on Enterprise grocery store
After spending the last 3 years and a little extra covering the Wiregrass, News4 Evening Anchor...
Thank you, Taylor: News4 anchor taking next step in career
Comedian Kevin Hart is making his Dothan debut this summer.
Another show added to see Kevin Hart in Dothan
Four Wiregrass school districts are honored for their college and career readiness.
Wiregrass schools ranked top in the state for college readiness
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83

Latest News

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy discusses the continuing impasse over raising the debt ceiling on...
Debt ceiling talks teeter on the brink, as lawmakers leave town for weekend without a deal
A swarm of monster crickets has caught one Idaho community by surprise. (Source: KIVI/CNN)
Can Crickets Tell The Forecast?
The new weevil was revealed Thursday in Johnny Henderson Park.
New autism awareness boll weevil revealed in Enterprise
EMS celebration cut short due to emergency calls.
EMS Appreciation Week: Trying to balance work and leisure
In honor of EMS Week, businesses throughout the Wiregrass are showing extra appreciation.
Appreciation Week while on call