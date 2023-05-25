Florala High welcomes new head softball coach

FLORALA, Ala. (WTVY) - The Wildcats softball program is headed in a new direction next season. Florala High school is adding Anna Harrleson to lead the team next season.

Harrelson has coached softball for 6 years, and is excited to lead this program. She is a native of Opp Alabama, where she played softball and cheered.

Coach Harrelson will also teach Math at FHS. School officials say they are excited for the direction of this program.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.