Florala High welcomes new head softball coach

By Briana Jones
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT
FLORALA, Ala. (WTVY) - The Wildcats softball program is headed in a new direction next season. Florala High school is adding Anna Harrleson to lead the team next season.

Harrelson has coached softball for 6 years, and is excited to lead this program. She is a native of Opp Alabama, where she played softball and cheered.

Coach Harrelson will also teach Math at FHS. School officials say they are excited for the direction of this program.

