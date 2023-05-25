ESCC hires coach for soccer club

Starting Fall 2023, soccer players and enthusiasts will have the opportunity to play the sport...
By WTVY Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Starting in the Fall of 2023, soccer lovers will have the opportunity to play at Enterprise Community College through the College’s Soccer Club.

The club is led by new part-time coach Cade Stinnett.

Stinnett has a long history with soccer as he started playing travel soccer at a young age. He played year-round through high school before starting his coaching career. He started coaching as a volunteer assistant coach and Jacksonville High School, where he would eventually become head coach.

His coaching career continued as the Enterprise High School Boys JV soccer coach.

The soccer club is hosting open tryouts on May 31 from 9 a.m. to noon at the EHS soccer practice field. They are open to men and women of all skill levels who are incoming freshman or rising sophomores. ESCC is hopeful that they will be able to eventually transition to the club to an additional team under the athletic banner at the college.

“My hopes for the program this year is to be able to field a team and get this program off the ground playing competitive quality soccer,” Stinnett said. “With ESCC being a two-year institution, my hope for each player is to develop their skill level at the collegiate level and get them to transfer to a four-year university to continue their athletic careers.”

