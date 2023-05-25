On the dotted line: Blake inks with LaGrange

The Ashford senior will take his football talents to LaGrange College.
By WTVY Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ASHFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - A life changing day for Ashford’s Devontrez Blake.

The Yellowjackets senior signed on Wednesday to play football at the next level with LaGrange College in Georgia.

Blake said he was highly pleased with the school due in large part to the school’s nursing program, and though he wants to pursue his athletic dreams, he knows his academics are just as important.

Devontrez isn’t going light with his athletic desires though, as he has put in a lot of hard work in the weight room to ensure he is ready to help the Panthers running back room in 2023.

